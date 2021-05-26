ContactUS Communications Welcomes Ed Porter As Chief Operating Officer

ContactUS contact center BPO services guide businesses in digital transformation, optimize customer experience. Tweet this

In bringing Ed Porter to the team, ContactUS elevated its leadership team's strength and gained the experience and perspective of a long-term industry veteran. "ContactUS has been evolving from a traditional contact center to a modern customer experience center. One of the things I'm most excited about are the efforts taking place to redefine the modern workplace, employee, and customer. Digital transformation is no longer optional and delivering technology solutions to our clients that help them enable great customer experiences is part of the ContactUS DNA," said Porter.

He continued, "our team has been growing in both scale and development. I'm excited to be part of the growth and focus on building the best leadership team so that we can continue building great employees. A top focus in my role is building the best organizational processes to drive growth and success for our clients."

Ed has been building and leading teams in both outsourced and in-house contact centers for over 20 years. After helping lead his previous company, Smart Harbor, to a successful acquisition as Chief Revenue Officer, Ed started his own consultancy helping clients build efficient and effective sales, marketing, and customer experience organizations. He has participated, facilitated, and chaired several executive groups centered on sales management, contact center management, and technology innovation. Ed has been a keynote speaker, guest speaker, podcast guest focused on revenue strategy and customer management programs for the past 10 years.

The ContactUS team is excited to benefit from Ed's expertise and guidance as we grow our business.

About ContactUS Communications

ContactUS Communications is a U.S. based contact center services organization dedicated to innovation and value. We have a special expertise in guiding our clients through the digital transformation of the service experience, whether it's a move to outsource live agent support for the first time, or a change from on-premise technologies to cloud-based CCaaS solutions, or the introduction of new channels for support involving people and/or AI. ContactUS is a guide and mentor to its clients as they optimize their customer experience. www.contactusinc.com

SOURCE ContactUS Communications

Related Links

https://contactusinc.com/

