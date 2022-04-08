Container Fleet Market size to increase by 5.69 million teu | APAC to emerge as major market | Technavio

The global container fleet market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Technavio identifies A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as major players in the market.

Although the growing intermodal freight transportation, demand from refrigerated sea transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, declining freight rates, trade imbalance causing low back-haul utilization rate, and strict government regulations and volatile global economy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Container Fleet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Container Fleet Market is segmented as below:

Type

Dry Containers



Reefer Containers



Tank Containers

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

By type, the dry containers segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the rising demand for commodities and goods, led by expanding population and the increasing purchasing power of people. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By region, APAC will be dominating the market growth. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The increased production and export of horticulture products such as fruits and vegetables in China and India has been crucial in driving the regional market. In addition, the availability of efficient labor, excellent infrastructure, and good transportation system in countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand are contributing to the growth of the container fleet market in APAC. China is the major market for container fleets in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our container fleet market report covers the following areas:

Container Fleet Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the container fleet market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the container fleet market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Container Fleet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist container fleet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the container fleet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the container fleet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container fleet market vendors

Container Fleet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 5.69 mn teu Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, UAE, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

