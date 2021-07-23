Container Leasing Market growth in Diversified Support Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 17:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 22.22 million TEU during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container leasing market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in international containerized seaborne trade will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Container Leasing Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Dry Containers
- Reefer Containers
- Tank Containers
- Special Containers
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the container leasing market in the Diversified Support Services industry include Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Container Leasing Market size
- Container Leasing Market trends
- Container Leasing Market industry analysis
The container leasing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. An increase in the number of free trade agreements and the formation of trade blocs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in container leasing rates will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the container leasing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist container leasing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the container leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the container leasing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container leasing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Container type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Container type
- Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Container type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.
- CAI International Inc.
- Eurotainer SA
- Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
- Seaco
- SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.
- Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.
- Touax SCA
- Triton International Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
