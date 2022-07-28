Container Leasing Market to Records a CAGR of 14.92%, CAI International Inc. and Eurotainer SA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The container leasing market report covers the following areas:

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - The company offers long-term lease for marine containers and related products for container shipping lines.

The company offers tailored and flexible intermodal container leasing for transporting cargo, finished goods, refrigerated goods, agricultural products, raw materials, commodities, and chemicals.

The company provides a range of leased tank containers for liquid products, liquid gases, and cryogenic gases. The company also offers portable tank containers with a capacity of less than 1,000 liters.

The company offers dry cargo containers, open-top containers, and refrigerated containers on short and long-term lease.

The company offers dry containers, open-top containers, and refrigerated containers on short and long-term lease.

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The growth in international containerized seaborne trade is driving the market. The global economy and trade are highly dependent on seaborne trade, which relies on the use of containers for cargo movement. The growth in the use of containers in international seaborne trade will drive the demand for container leasing. This is because customers prefer leased containers to self-owned containers for economies of scale.

Fluctuations in container leasing rates will challenge the market. Container leasing rates are dependent on the price of steel, global trade, and the demand for and supply of containers. In early 2020, vendors ] faced various challenges such as a decline in global trade volumes, which, in turn, reduced container prices and compelled shipping companies to purchase their own containers rather than leasing them.

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Container type

Dry containers



Reefer containers



Tank containers



Special containers

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist container leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the container leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the container leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container leasing market vendors

Container Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.92% Market growth 2021-2025 22.22 mn teu Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Marine

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million teu)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Container type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Container type

5.2 Comparison by Container type

Exhibit 16: Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 18: Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 20: Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 22: Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.6 Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Special containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Container type

5.7 Market opportunity by Container type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography (million teu)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 46: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.3 Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.

Exhibit 49: CAI International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: CAI International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: CAI International Inc. - Key news

10.4 CAI International Inc.

Exhibit 52: CAI International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: CAI International Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Eurotainer SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Eurotainer SA - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Eurotainer SA - Key news

10.5 Eurotainer SA

Exhibit 57: Eurotainer SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Key news

10.7 Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Exhibit 64: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Seaco - Overview



Exhibit 66: Seaco - Product and service

10.8 Seaco

Exhibit 67: Seaco - Key news



Exhibit 68: Seaco - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key news

10.9 SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Exhibit 72: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news

10.10 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Touax SCA - Overview



Exhibit 79: Touax SCA - Business segments

10.11 Touax SCA

Exhibit 80: Touax SCA - Key news



Exhibit 81: Touax SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Touax SCA - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Triton International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Triton International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Triton International Ltd. - Key news

10.12 Triton International Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Triton International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Triton International Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources



Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

