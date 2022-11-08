Container Security Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 Bn, Global Application Software Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global container security market has been considered a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, which is the global IT software market, covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. In addition, it includes companies offering database management software. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, and growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software. Some of the key issues faced by the global application software market include the availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues.

The container security market size is expected to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

The growth in cross-border trade, increase in the popularity of microservices and digital transformation, and rise in vulnerability and cyber security for container security platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, integration issues, less awareness about the availability of container technologies and security, and a limited budget for security among SMEs will challenge the growth of the market participants.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the container security market, including Alert Logic Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anchore Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc., Microsoft Corp., McAfee Corp., Qualys Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Snyk Ltd., Rapid7 Inc., Sonatype Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., Sysdig Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices is driving the market growth. With the advent of AI, machine learning, and high-end data networks, the sales volume of connected devices, including routers, tablets, and smartwatches, is increasing. IoT devices have a security system that is vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Application Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing number of data leaks is driving the market growth. Application security helps enterprises review the critical areas of concern within their environment and provides insights. It also focuses on recovery and the importance of preparing for data loss.

Container Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anchore Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Snyk Ltd., Sonatype Inc., Sysdig Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

