Container Security Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Products and Services (Professional, Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the size of the Container Security Market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Currently, the evolution of containers has reached a stage where enterprise customers can enjoy the benefits of a turnkey container management solution delivered by cloud vendors. With the help of containerization technology, IT teams are expected to provide just container images, while the management platform would handle the rest. It counters difficult issues, such as monitoring, security, orchestration, storage and networking, resource management, and life cycle management of containerized workloads. With the increasing need to secure container applications from threats and vulnerabilities, public and private enterprises are rapidly deploying container security solutions on their cloud and on-premises infrastructures.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Container Security Market"

311 – Tables

57 – Figures

277 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156059467

By component, Products segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Container security enables enterprises to secure their virtual container environments from development to production, accelerating container adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Container security products comprise platforms, software, and solutions offered by vendors, such as TrendMicro, Qualys, CheckPoint, Zscaler, and others. Container security products provide full visibility into container activity, enabling organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activities and attacks and providing transparent, automated security while helping enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. According to the Check Point cloud security report, 2020, cloud platform configuration is one of the biggest threats for an organization due to the lack of skilled expertise and limited functionalities of existing cloud solutions. Containers are one of the prime components of cloud solutions. To secure the cloud configurations, container security is gaining traction amongst the end-users.

In deployment mode, Cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment type offers better control of the data, along with a reduced risk of data loss and concerns related to regulatory compliance. Due to these benefits, several enterprises prefer cloud usage to ensure safety and security. The choice of opting for the cloud deployment type to deploy container security completely depends on the businesses' needs and users' requirements. Moreover, cloud deployment provides organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. According to Flexera, a computer software company, enterprises will spend around 15-16% of their revenue on cloud hosting services by 2020. Another study by Cisco stated that "53% of organizations host at least 50% of their infrastructure in the cloud.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=156059467

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to be the largest contributor to the Container Security Market. Major container security vendors, such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware, are headquartered in the region. Various factors, such as R&D investments on the cloud native architecture, driving the adoption of container security solutions have standardized the application development approach for security assessment and authorization in the region. The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region, as several companies and industries are adopting the container security to sustain in the market and increase their productivity. The key countries taken for analysis from North America are the US and Canada. The presence of key Container Security Market players in this region is a major factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Major vendors in the global Container Security Market include Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key Container Security Market players, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Application Security Market by Component (Software Tools (SAST and DAST) and Services), Type (Web Application Security and Mobile Application Security), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Cloud Security Market with COVID-19 Analysis by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/container-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/container-security.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets