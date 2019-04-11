Contec Americas Launches Medical HMI Monitors for Clinical Use

"We didn't make any assumptions during the creation of this line," said Jeannette Toews, Director of Displays. "We leveraged our 30 years in the medical industry and solicited feedback from customers across many modalities to identify which features and functionality were most important. In addition to image quality and performance, which are critical to accurate diagnosis, we considered the functional requirements of the equipment and ease-of-use. I'm really proud of the result, which supports a wide range of applications in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and imaging specialties."

Contec's new clinical displays range in size from 15" to 27" and include 5-wire resistive touch and projected capacitive touch (PCAP) options. The "Legacy" group features a 4:3 aspect ratio. These standard resolution displays are designed to help manufacturers protect their existing investments as they transition to widescreen format. Conversely, Contec's "Modern" line boasts a sleek, contemporary look, 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, high brightness up to 350 nits, wide viewing angles up to 178 degrees and true-flat front, IP65 rating for easy cleaning and sanitation.

Contec's new clinical display line is part of a series of new products which will be introduced in 2019. The company experienced record growth in 2018, during which time it relocated its headquarters and manufacturing to a larger, state-of-the-art facility in Melbourne, Florida. In addition to its U.S. location, Contec operates design and manufacturing facilities in Japan and Taiwan.

"We have expanded our capabilities and reimagined our entire portfolio with the customer in mind," commented Brad Jens, Executive Vice President and Contec board member. "Our new collection of monitors, panel PCs, all-in-one computers (AIOs), and embedded systems is purpose-built to the customer's specific needs. When combined with our suite of integration and support services, we are able to offer our customers a new level of partnership and support."

Contec Americas plans to introduce new LCD kits and endo-surgical displays in the coming months.

About Contec Americas Inc.

Contec Americas is a global technology design, manufacturing, and integration company with a wide portfolio of products including fully custom computing platforms, industrial and medical computers, tier one computers, all-in-ones, displays, data acquisition and control products. Contec provides value through product design and innovation, life cycle management, logistics and post-production support. Our products and services are sold around the world to customers in many segments including industrial automation, IoT/M2M, medical and diagnostics, transportation, military simulation, and gaming.

SOURCE Contec Americas Inc.

Related Links

https://www.contec.com/us/

