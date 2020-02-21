Contec Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec, Technologies' source for Logistics, Service Parts Optimization, Test, Repair, and Refurbishment, announced today that Bill Coker has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Contec is well positioned at an exciting time when customers are in the most need for a value-added service provider to optimize their reverse supply chains. I believe my diverse background and global perspective will help Contec enter its next chapter of hyper growth and delivery of customer satisfaction," said Bill Coker.

Bill Coker has over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the electronics design, manufacturing and after-market services industry. Bill brings a diverse background where he has operational management experience, led global accounts and global direct sales organizations in large fortune 100, medium sized and start-up companies.

Prior to joining Contec, Bill held sales leadership positions at Curvature, Celestica & Jabil/iQor. At Curvature, Bill led the company's enterprise hardware business unit. While at Celestica, Bill was the VP of Sales managing a team of 30 global sales leaders. At Jabil/iQor, Bill was Sector VP responsible for a $500M division providing In & Out of warranty repair and refurbishment in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia and India.

Joseph Joy, CEO, Contec, commented: "Contec is growing by penetrating new markets with an expanded set of services beyond reverse logistics and repair. Bill's experience, track record of success and personal values make him the right person to lead our already highly accomplished team forward in growth."

ABOUT CONTEC: Contec is Technologies' source for Logistics, Service Parts Optimization, Test, Repair, and Refurbishment. Founded in 1978, Contec is a dynamic Reverse Logistics and Fulfillment company with unique strengths in engineering, patented test innovation, and data analytics. Building creative solutions for leading brands in consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing, storage, streaming & connected devices; our commitment to excellence results in achieving industry-leading rates for critical-to-quality metrics such as repeat returns, bounce, and BER, which translates to overall cost savings for our customers.

