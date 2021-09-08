Contegix Acquires Ascend Integrated

DULLES, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, a leading provider of managed application solutions and DevOps consulting services today announced the acquisition of Ascend Integrated. Ascend Integrated, an Atlassian Gold Partner, delivers advanced system solutions for Agile, DevOps, and system implementation and is primarily focused on the federal government market. This acquisition will augment Contegix's expertise in Agile, SAFe, DevOps, ITSM, and solidify Contegix as the leading provider of Atlassian solutions to the public sector.

An Atlassian Verified Government Partner and Platinum Partner, Contegix helps public sector organizations more quickly advance their technology initiatives. Through a combination of business process consulting, technical engineering services and FedRAMP compliant managed cloud services, Contegix optimizes its customers' Atlassian toolsets and supports implementations 24x7. With the acquisition of Ascend Integrated, Contegix increases its capacity to better serve these customers and offer new services such as custom application development, as well as professional services for GitLab, Smartsheets, and Monday.com.

"The acquisition of Ascend Integrated positions Contegix as the leader in DevOps solutions to the Federal market," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix. "We selected Ascend Integrated because of the team's depth of technical expertise and proven success in implementing complex systems at scale."

Ascend Integrated has delivered solutions to large government entities including the United States Air Force, the United States Space Force, The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Commerce. Additionally, Ascend has a proven track record of implementing DevOps solutions and services for multiple commercial organizations, healthcare organizations, and financial institutions.

"Our mission of providing quality Agile IT and secure DevOps solutions aligns perfectly with the Contegix vision of accelerating innovation," said Michael Brown, Founder and CEO of Ascend Integrated. "Now more than ever, customers will be able to take advantage of a wide range of services, resources, and expertise to directly support their Agile and DevOps goals following this merger. Additionally, Contegix's FedRAMP compliant cloud provides customers with a secure, compliant environment."

