Contemporary Imperial Actors and their Impact on Socio-Religious Pluralism in the Middle East

About the speaker: Dr. Habib C. Malik is an Associate Professor of History and Cultural Studies at LAU Byblos, Lebanon. He has lectured and written widely in both English and Arabic on topics that include the history of ideas, Kierkegaard, existentialism, human rights, the plight of native Middle Eastern Christian communities, Lebanon, democracy in the Arab world, inter-religious dialogue, America and the Middle East, and Christian faith in a secular world.





Prof. Malik's father Charles Malik, a Lebanese academic, diplomat and philosopher, who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon from 1956 to 1958, was responsible for the drafting and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the groundbreaking UN declaration, which is one of the founding pillars of CSI (Art. 18, freedom of religion).





Habib Malik was a contributor to the 2018 book The Future of Religious Minorities in the Middle East edited by CSI's John Eibner and based on the 2012-2017 Lecture Series of the same name. Malik's contribution was entitled Syria, the "Arab Spring," and the Future of Christians and other Religious Minorities. For more information, see: www.middle-east-minorities.com

Other publications by Habib Malik include:

Between Damascus and Jerusalem : Lebanon and Middle East Peace , 2 editions (Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 1997 & 2000)

, 2 editions (Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 1997 & 2000) The Challenge of Human Rights: Charles Malik and the Universal Declaration , edited (Centre for Lebanese Studies at Oxford, 2001)

, edited (Centre for Lebanese Studies at Oxford, 2001) Islamism and the Future of the Christians of the Middle East (Hoover Institution Press, 2010)

