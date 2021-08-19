Contemporary Pediatrics® Named 2021 APEX Grand Award Winner

The awards were based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and overall effectiveness of communication. Tweet this

Contemporary Pediatrics® editorial team member Lois Levine and contributing authors Jennifer Walton, MD; Brandi Kaye Freeman, MD; Yasmin Tyler-Hill, MD; Oliver Brooks, MD; and Lynn Smitherman, MD, were all recognized for the article that appeared in the February 2021 issue. Out of nearly 1,200 entries, only 100 receive a Grand Award, making it an exclusive prize and a great achievement for the publication.

The 2021 APEX awards were based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and overall effectiveness and excellence of communication. Now in its 33rd year, the APEX awards program selects winners from the most promising publications that professional communicators can enter.

"There are few topics that generate more passion in media than the topic of racism. It is difficult for most adults to deal with the topic, and this entry brings to the forefront how the topic affects children. This special report on 'Racism in Pediatric Health: How to Talk to Children About Racism' should be required reading not only for pediatric specialists, but for parents as well," said the APEX Awards judging committee. "If nothing were presented other than the table outlining at what ages children are exposed to various racial-awareness milestones and how to provide guidance, this would be an award-winning entry. Not surprisingly, the recommendations on how to speak to children about racial issues also would be helpful in speaking to adults. Without doubt, just a valuable resource for pediatricians."

