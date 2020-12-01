Contemporary Pop Artist Todd Gray's 'Love Wins' Debuts At The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute For Transformative Medicine Of USC In L.A.

Gray's Love Wins sculpture at the southeast side of the fifth floor near the Zen Garden was created with simple wooden geometric cubes, painted with brilliant acrylic colors and clean lines that reflect his unique visual language. It is the only three-dimensional wall sculpture at the Ellison Institute, and its bold design incorporates uplifting and emotional words contributed by the Institute's clinic staff.

"The power of art to heal was evident to me when I painted Flabbergast, the outside mural near the World Trade Center," said Gray. "The vibe in the neighborhood was one of despair, but as thousands of people passed by daily and watched us work we could feel spirits lifting. By the time we were finished with Flabbergast, people were having their photos taken in front of it and jumping for joy, which was an enormous honor. My Ellison Institute work has been a true labor of love and is instilled with the same joy of life that I hope will definitely be contagious."

The Ellison Institute is guided by Founding Director and CEO David B. Agus, MD, and tackles difficult questions in healthcare and medical research to push the boundaries of traditional medicine. Designed with collaboration in mind, the Institute's converging research ecosystem is underscored by its multidisciplinary think-tank, which brings together physicians, scientists and thought leaders of disparate backgrounds from around the world to transform how cancer prevention, detection and treatment are approached.

Housed within a healing environment, the Ellison Institute's collection of world class art showcases works from top artists, curated to inspire hope among patients, their families and visitors. The Ellison Institute is located at 12414 Exposition Boulevard, near West L.A.'s Expo/Bundy Station.

Todd's work exudes vibrant color, energy, enthusiasm and a lust for life. His sculpture will provide a beautiful and uplifting spirit to all who pass through the Institute's doors in the years to come," said Ellis Goodman, owner of CODA Gallery in Palm Desert, which was named the Best Gallery in California in 2017 and 2020 by the American Art Awards.

