Contend and Treefort Announce Strategic Partnership; Celebrate Success of Debut Collaboration, "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contend, an industry leader in data-driven content production with a roster of a-list clients including Ticketmaster, Deloitte, Microsoft, Verizon, and Netflix, is announcing a strategic partnership with podcast studio Treefort to create premium, on-demand audio entertainment. The collaboration's debut project "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood" has skyrocketed to the top of the charts and is now the No. 1 true crime podcast series in America.

Premiering its first two episodes July 20 (with a new episode each Friday), the "Fatal Voyage" investigative podcast series, which explores explosive new evidence in the case of actress Natalie Wood's death, quickly became the fastest growing new podcast series overall and hit number one in the iTunes TV & Film charts within its first 48 hours. It is currently in iTune's top 10 (for all series worldwide) and has received attention from dozens of national media outlets including TODAY, Inside Edition, Rolling Stone, USA Today and People.

"As audio plays a bigger role in how we communicate in market, we are super excited about our new partnership with Treefort," said Steven Amato, Contend Founder and Chief Content Officer. "The inspiration behind Contend has always been to disrupt the traditional and tell stories in innovative, engaging and cutting-edge ways. We're now producing the next generation of original branded audio entertainment with Treefort, and, considering the success of our first project, it's obviously a strategy that's resonating."

"Contend and Treefort look forward to creating a continuous stream of premium, on-demand audio entertainment," said Kelly Garner, Treefort Founder and Executive Producer. "We'll be working with top level talent across news, sports, lifestyle, tech and culture to develop compelling and immersive stories that provoke, inspire, and entertain listeners around the world."

About Contend



Contend is a collective of innovators, instigators, scientists, storytellers and collaborators disrupting the traditional marketing, media and entertainment industries. Founded in 2014 with the mission to create "content with an end game," Contend makes premium content that delivers clearly measurable business results for brands, studios and publishers. Using its proprietary AI insights and analytics tool to inform story development, Contend produces and distributes custom, data-driven content that audiences actually want to see. Contend was acquired by Mosaic/Acosta in 2016 and is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles with offices in Chicago, Toronto, Dallas, Seattle and New York. More at www.contendco.com.

About Treefort



Treefort is a LA based content studio with a podcast-first approach to storytelling. Founded by Executive Producer Kelly Garner, Treefort believes in the unique power of the medium to tell captivating stories across genres. In addition to an original content slate of narrative and factual podcast series, Treefort collaborates with partners and brands to make premium content for global distribution.



www.treefort.fm

