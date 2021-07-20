Content Creators Leap Into Live Streaming Virtual Bootcamp with Ecamm

Ecamm offers in-depth training on improving the quality of video content creation, executing engaging presentations, and virtual events. Leap into Live Streaming Bootcamp brings a fresh line-up of speakers with diverse backgrounds, such as Pat Flynn, Leslie Samuel, and Diana Gladney.

Katie Fawkes, Director of Marketing, says, "We created a 4-day virtual crash course to cover live video and video production to empower creatives across all industries to build connections, community, and confidence through video content. Leap Into Live is about execution, with a safety net of experts to help with content creation as you take the leap into video."

"The global video streaming industry will be worth an estimated $184 billion by 2027. Money can't buy trust in today's economy, and content creators know that it's the shared values that open doors for future opportunities. Thanks to Ecamm, creators now have the support they need to enter this new era," says Live Video Strategist, Stephanie Liu.

"Over a year ago, I decided to get back into live steaming after a hiatus. Leap Into Livestreaming Bootcamp was a life-changing experience. I learned about streaming, community building, and the marketing behind it. I decided to go headfirst into live-streaming. Now I'm working at Ecamm and speaking at the Bootcamp. #Life-Changing," says Ecamm Community Manager, Doc Roc.

"ECamm helps build communities remotely, with intuitive tools and pro-level options allowing us to focus on our content and less about the software," says Bradley Vinson, Graphic Designer.

Tickets are $38, with early bird pricing available through September 1st. Complimentary tickets are also available. The event is being hosted on the Run the World virtual event platform.

For a full list of speakers and to register for the event, visit http://leapintolive.com

