Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market in North America (2013-2023): Analysis on Video CDN vs. Non-Video CDN

The "North America Content Delivery Network Market By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% by 2023, owing to increasing smartphone and internet user base, growing acceptance of Over the Top (OTT) media services and surging popularity of 4K video content.

Moreover, increasing focus towards improving performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats is further boosting demand for CDN across the region.

Growing digitalization in BFSI sector, increasing complexity of websites, and surging number of traditional media and retail companies adopting digital platform are among the key factors anticipated to fuel North America CDN market during forecast period.

Some of the major players are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Corporation, Cloudflare Inc., etc.

The report discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market in North America:

Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Content Delivery Network Market Landscape



5. North America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

5.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

5.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

5.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

5.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

5.2.6. By Country



6. United States Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User



7. Canada Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User



8. Mexico Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

11.2. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

11.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.4. CenturyLink, Inc.

11.5. Limelight Networks, Inc.

11.6. Verizon Communication Inc.

11.7. CDNetworks Co Ltd

11.8. Tata Communications Ltd.

11.9. Internap Corporation

11.10. Cloudflare Inc.



12. Strategic Recommendations



