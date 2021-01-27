Content Delivery Network Market Worth $ 27.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market"

Global Content Delivery Network Market Overview

Rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV are the aspects in the market that are boosting its growth around the world. The number of internet user's worldwide stands at a staggering 3.5 billion at present. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online content consumption. Video consumption over mobile devices, for example, has spiked beyond measure. All these have filliped the global CDN market.

In addition, rising demand for improved video content and VOD services is driving the growth of the content delivery network market, globally. VOD is a programming system that enables a user to select and watch desired video or listen to audio as per convenience. Several companies, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., among others, are currently offering VOD services. These VOD service providers offer wide range of movies, web series, and other online contents. Thus, the necessity of providing latency-free content over the network and provide improved video content and delivery is driving the content delivery network market growth.

The major players in the market are Limelight Networks, AWS, Akamai Technologies, Google, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T, Microsoft, IBM, Quantil, StackPath.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Content Delivery Network Market On the basis of Content Type, Component, Application, and Geography.

Content Delivery Network Market by Content Type

Static Content



Dynamic Content

Content Delivery Network Market by Component

Solutions



Services

Content Delivery Network Market by Application

Media and Entertainment



ecommerce



eLearning



Online Gaming



Healthcare Services and Enterprises

Content Delivery Network Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

