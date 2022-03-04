Content Marketing Market size to grow by USD 417.85 billion | Rise in the number of social media users to drive growth | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global content marketing is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. These vendors are adopting many organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Contently, Inc.

CoSchedule LLC

HubSpot Inc.

Influence and Co.

NewsCred, Inc.

Scripted Inc.

Seismic Software, Inc.

Sprinklr Inc.

Upland Software, Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for content marketing service providers during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The increasing demand for content marketing services from the automotive, financial service, consumer electronics, and health and pharma industries will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing penetration of the internet will foster the growth of the content marketing market in APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for content marketing in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Furthermore, countries such as the US and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for content marketing during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By end-user, the market share by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rapid growth of the global retail industry. The increasing consumer preference for online shopping is encouraging retailers to opt for content marketing. This is helping them to stay connected with existing customers as well as to reach out to potential customers. Such benefits are driving the growth of the market in the retail segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The content marketing market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of social media users. Social media is currently accessed by more than a billion people quickly. This can be attributed to the rising number of mobile devices and smartphones and the increasing penetration of the internet. The growing use number of social media users is encouraging enterprises to approach their target audience through content marketing efforts. Thus, with the increasing number of social media users, the demand for content marketing is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

However, fraud related to digital advertisements will reduce the growth potential in the market. The lack of maturity in the digital advertisement space has helped in creating a favorable environment for digital advertisement frauds. Malicious fraud, such as Bots and Botnets, ghost sites, purchased traffic, and stacking are some of the common forms of fraud in the digital advertisement market. They can reach a wide range of audiences, such as businesses and low-income consumers that can be difficult to reach with content marketing. This is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

