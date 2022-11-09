Content Marketing Market Size to Grow by USD 487.24 Bn, Global Specialized Consumer Services Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content marketing market has been classified as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including home security services, residential services, personal services, legal services, renovation and content marketing, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The growth of the global specialized consumer services market is driven by factors such as a rise in disposable income, growth in worldwide construction activities, ease of convenience, increased adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, and increased adoption of online channels by vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market

Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Scope

The content marketing market report covers the following areas:

The rise in the number of users on social media has been driving the growth of the market. However, fraud related to digital advertisements may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The content marketing market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products to compete in the market. Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC., Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Infusion Software Inc., NewsCred Inc., Rock Content, Salesforce.com Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Automotive



Financial Services



Telecom



Others

Platform

Blogging



Videos



Infographics



Case Studies



Others

Objective

Lead Generation



Brand Awareness



Thought Leadership



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help in content marketing market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the content marketing market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of content marketing market vendors

Visual Content Market by Product, Application, License Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The demand for 360-degree images and videos is a trend in the market. 360-degree videos are clips that are used to display a spherical scenario, where the camera has recorded all the possible angles of the environment. Currently, marketers are using 360-degree images and videos to showcase their products, promote destinations, share adventures, enhance video blogging, and showcase events.

Digital Education Content Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The rising influence of data analytics in digital education is a trend in the market. The adoption of data analytics software and technologies such as Big Data in digital educational publishing has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Several vendors are bundling data analytics with educational content offerings to enable learners to track their engagement in learning activities.

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 487.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC., Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Infusion Software Inc., NewsCred Inc., Rock Content, Salesforce.com Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

