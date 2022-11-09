Content Marketing Market Size to Grow by USD 487.24 Bn, Global Specialized Consumer Services Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content marketing market has been classified as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including home security services, residential services, personal services, legal services, renovation and content marketing, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The growth of the global specialized consumer services market is driven by factors such as a rise in disposable income, growth in worldwide construction activities, ease of convenience, increased adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, and increased adoption of online channels by vendors.
The content marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 487.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment, Request Latest FREE Sample Report
Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Scope
The content marketing market report covers the following areas:
- Content Marketing Market Size
- Content Marketing Market Trends
- Content Marketing Market Industry Analysis
The rise in the number of users on social media has been driving the growth of the market. However, fraud related to digital advertisements may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The content marketing market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products to compete in the market. Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC., Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Infusion Software Inc., NewsCred Inc., Rock Content, Salesforce.com Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Retail
- Automotive
- Financial Services
- Telecom
- Others
- Platform
- Blogging
- Videos
- Infographics
- Case Studies
- Others
- Objective
- Lead Generation
- Brand Awareness
- Thought Leadership
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Content Marketing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help in content marketing market growth during the next five years
- Approximation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the content marketing market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of content marketing market vendors
|
Content Marketing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.8%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 487.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.8
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC., Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Infusion Software Inc., NewsCred Inc., Rock Content, Salesforce.com Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Objective
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Blogging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Blogging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Blogging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Blogging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Blogging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Videos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Videos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Videos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Videos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Videos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Infographics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Infographics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Infographics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Infographics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Infographics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Case studies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Case studies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Case studies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Case studies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Case studies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Objective
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Objective - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Objective - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Objective
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Comparison by Objective
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Comparison by Objective
- 7.3 Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Lead generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Lead generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Brand awareness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brand awareness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Thought leadership - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Thought leadership - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Objective
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by Objective ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 97: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 114: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 122: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 124: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 126: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 127: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 128: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 129: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 130: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 131: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 132: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 133: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 134: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 135: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 136: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 137: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 138: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 139: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 140: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 141: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 142: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 143: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 144: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 145: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 146: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 147: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 148: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 149: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Contently Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Contently Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Contently Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Contently Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Contently Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 CoSchedule LLC
- Exhibit 158: CoSchedule LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 159: CoSchedule LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: CoSchedule LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 161: CoSchedule LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 HubSpot Inc.
- Exhibit 162: HubSpot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: HubSpot Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: HubSpot Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Influence and Co.
- Exhibit 166: Influence and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Influence and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Influence and Co. - Key offerings
- 12.8 NewsCred Inc.
- Exhibit 169: NewsCred Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: NewsCred Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: NewsCred Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Scripted Inc.
- Exhibit 172: Scripted Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Scripted Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Scripted Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Seismic Software Inc.
- Exhibit 175: Seismic Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Seismic Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: Seismic Software Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Seismic Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Sprinklr Inc.
- Exhibit 179: Sprinklr Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Sprinklr Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 181: Sprinklr Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 182: Sprinklr Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Upland Software Inc.
- Exhibit 183: Upland Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Upland Software Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 185: Upland Software Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 186: Upland Software Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 187: Upland Software Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 191: Research methodology
- Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 193: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations
