CONTENTGINE® ANNOUNCES ITS B2B VENDOR CONTENT LIBRARY HAS REACHED OVER 500,000 CURATED PIECES

RENO, Nev., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, The world leader in Content Based Marketing®, announced today that its collection of case studies and other B2B vendor content has reached over 500,000 pieces, making it the world's largest collection of online B2B solutions. The company says its continuing efforts to aggregate, curate, and make searchable B2B vendor content helps it deliver on its mission statement, "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company utilizes the collection that includes the online library Contentree®, as part of its Perpetual Engine® methodology of serving up appropriate content to millions of potential content researchers in all major industries. The Contentree library itself is curated and searchable by industry, solution type, or vendor, and contains B2B content from over 21,000 different companies. All curated categories have expanded significantly over the last year, giving the company even better content-to-contact matching.

"We think of our collection as the Kayak or YouTube of B2B vendor content," says Chief Content Officer Jim Kelly, who created the library over several years before its purchase by Contentgine in early 2021. "The assets are created by third parties looking to have their case studies and other marketing content read by potential buyers. We've created a methodology that continuously serves up the content from our collection to interested parties, and provides it to them for free. We are quickly becoming the go-to library for B2B vendor content."

Paul Hong, Chief Operating Officer of Contentgine, added: "We have a vast contact database of over 133 million business professionals that we've organized by industry, role, and other key attributes We can serve them content from our collection that is relevant to the business solutions they're looking for. The high response rates we get in these professionals accessing this content for free shows that we have found a winning formula for gauging interest in topics or companies by professionals seeking solutions."

Industry studies show that there is an explosion in B2B vendor content creation due to the need for continuously educating its prospect audiences. Based on those trends, Hong and Kelly say the company is committed to keeping the library growing and its content evergreen. The company is perpetually researching and adding content to the collection while cycling out older and outdated content.

The online library, Contentree, can be found at: www.contentree.com

Contentgine ® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

