Contentos to Sponsor CoinDesk Live at Consensus 2019 and Offer Exclusive "Content Mining" Rewards

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentos , a high-performance blockchain project for the digital content industry, today announced that it will sponsor CoinDesk Live, the official live show for Consensus 2019, which features interviews with blockchain experts and other notable industry leaders from May 13-15. In a first for the show, livestream host CoinDesk is partnering with Contentos to "co-stream" the show so viewers can watch all the interviews and live action via both the CoinDesk and Contentos websites. Contentos team members will also be on hand at the New York Hilton Midtown on the second floor at Booth #123 to share information about Contentos, answer questions, and host surprise giveaways.



Consensus is the largest annual gathering of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology world. Since 2015, Consensus has attracted a variety of developers, founders, and investors from every major company in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world to engage in an annual discussion about the future of the industry. Previous speakers include Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, FedEx CEO Fred Smith, Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, and Chairman of the US Securities Exchange Commission Jay Clayton.

Educating the General Public Through 'Content Mining'



In an effort to help blockchain enthusiasts better under the concept of "content mining." Contentos will give 120,000 COS and 15 ETH to users who watch CoinDesk Live on the Contentos website . This opportunity represents a core part of Contentos' larger efforts to educate the general public about blockchain in an easy and rewarding way. According to IHS Markit, the finance blockchain industry alone is expected to reach $462 billion by 2030. As these numbers continue to grow across all blockchain sectors, Contentos is committed to helping the average user learn more about the technology and take advantage of the many opportunities blockchain will present for years to come.



"It is our goal to introduce the world to blockchain technology and the token economy in the most simple and straightforward way possible, so we are thrilled to be the exclusive sponsor of CoinDesk Live, a show that both educates and entertains audiences," said Contentos co-founder Mick Tsai, who will also be a featured guest during CoinDesk Live. "By partnering with CoinDesk, we will be able to offer our community a new way to 'mine content' through watching and engaging with the livestream on our site."

New Opportunities and Partnerships

Founded in 2018, Contentos has already made a significant mark in the blockchain space by landing partnerships with PhotoGrid, LiveMe, Cheez, Blockchain Cuties, and HyperSnakes and by integrating four DApps—PhotoGrid, Contentos.io, COS 2048, and WalkCoin—with its testnet. Within 14 days of the testnet integration with all four DApps, over 35,000 on-chain addresses from real users and 16,000 pieces of content were created, driving over 10,000 on-chain transactions. The integration has seen particular success with PhotoGrid users. By allowing them to earn COS in exchange for creating and sharing high-quality content on the popular photo-editing app, Contentos has also seen its daily website visits increase by 200 percent. While it's only the beginning, the early success of the testnet integration proves that through Contentos' content mining concept and "open platform" strategy, traditional app users are embracing blockchain.

Contentos Global Roadshow 2019

Consensus 2019 is the second official stop in the Contentos Global Roadshow, a three-city tour in which Contentos is teaming up with other blockchain projects to discuss how to resolve major challenges that centralized content platforms face today, such as content distribution, monetization, authentication, and copyright management. The Contentos team traveled to Vietnam in April to host its first meetup of 2019 with five other high-profile, Asia-based blockchain projects: TomoChain, Nexty, MixMarvel, Axie Infinity, and Somesing. After wrapping up Consensus, Contentos will head to Amsterdam on May 19 to host another meetup with Ontology and other local blockchain projects.



About Contentos

Contentos is a public blockchain project that aims to reinvent the global content value ecosystem. To give power and value back to independent creators and their fans, Contentos provides a decentralized platform for digital content, where content can be freely produced, authenticated of its copyrights, distributed, and transacted. Contentos has partnered with three leading social media platforms—LiveMe, Cheez, and PhotoGrid—to access tens of millions of creators and users around the world. Contentos has also entered into a strategic collaboration with Cheetah Mobile, a leading Chinese mobile internet company with a global presence and hundreds of millions of monthly active users across its product portfolio.

