Contentstack Leads New Customer Experience Platform Category Defined by Leading Analyst Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it was included as a leading provider of Content Experience Platforms in a new report from Aragon Research . The report entitled " The Rise of Content Experience Platforms—And Why Your Website and Digital Experiences Will Never Be the Same " introduces a new category: the Content Experience Platform (CXP), which Aragon forecasts will grow from $11 billion in 2019, to $28.8 Billion by 2025, with a Cumulative Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

The CXP category aims to define a new world of content creation, management and publishing, which has traditionally been only served by Web Content Management platforms. Today's customers expect relevant content to be served to them anywhere they might look to access it, personalized and optimized for every channel. Thus, the digitally-enabled enterprise must respond with dynamic content experiences. CXPs allow businesses to deliver a more personalized and more engaging interaction not just with websites, but with any digital touchpoint across the customer journey. The aim of this new approach is to drive customer loyalty and retention, leveraging artificial intelligence, rich content like video, and integrations across channels.

Aragon states that "the next generation of content management technology will deliver immersive, omnichannel content experiences, moving us beyond the static webpages of the past...This market is poised to revolutionize how enterprises market to buyers."

CXP investments will be driven by the need to deliver content experiences to a variety of devices—not just PCs, laptops, and mobile devices. The rapid adoption of new devices such as kiosks, watches, automobiles and other IoT-enabled and touchless devices are forcing enterprises to look at next generation solutions. CXPs are able to easily add new digital touchpoints without requiring major changes to existing content and can be a single source of truth for content across channels and devices.

"CXPs are leaps and bounds from where content management started," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "By prioritizing the entire breadth of enterprise content, CXPs like Contentstack are able to provide a framework for business-critical assets that draws them together to create a dynamic, immersive and rich journey that more deeply connects with the user. As a result, CXPs are more likely to deliver return on investment unlike yesterday's CMSs."

Traditional content management systems for the enterprise are increasingly recognized as detractors to business agility, due to being feature-bloated and difficult to upgrade and maintain. Headless content management systems have enabled businesses to make significant progress in digital speed, but the user experience lagged behind the technology. With Contentstack's CXP, customers have the simplicity and ease that end users want and the powerful technological capabilities that the enterprise demands. Contentstack's recently redesigned beautiful, intuitive user interface enables content experiences to be created by anyone in the organization, empowering marketing teams to accelerate digital initiatives across existing and new channels.

"Marketing teams in enterprises around the globe have been stifled by legacy approaches to content," said Matthew Baier, COO of Contentstack. "This new category is confirmation that the industry is accelerating toward a more dynamic, flexible, frictionless content management approach that embraces MACH technologies at its core and emerging new technologies such as voice and AR/VR. Contentstack is bringing business and technology teams into harmony to deliver improved ROI. With our redesigned user experience, enterprises can go from idea to deployment in record time."

About Contentstack

Contentstack delivers a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP), combining the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities. The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

