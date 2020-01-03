Contest Encourages Kids, Families To Cook Together In 2020

Open for entries through Jan. 24, the contest is an ideal way to encourage kids to try new dishes that include healthy ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Children between the ages of 9 and 12 living anywhere in the state of Arizona can submit healthy and tasty creations online at www.walkonaz.com . Recipe submissions must be for a delicious, nutritious and kid-friendly side dish to be entered to win great prizes and the title of the state's top kid chef. Finalists will even get the chance to serve their culinary creations at a Phoenix Suns home game on Feb. 7.

Last year's winner was 9-year-old David Hummert from Scottsdale, Ariz. He was excited to share one of his family's favorite dishes.

"I entered the Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge because I like to cook, I had a really good pasta recipe and I wanted to win a new bike," said Hummert. "My Broccolini Pasta was filled with lots of great veggies, like sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini and broccolini, and it still tasted really good!"

Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge recipe submissions must be:

An original recipe for a hot or cold side dish

Include at least one fruit and/or vegetable

Be able to be cooked within 20 minutes (not including prep time)

The top five recipes will be selected by a panel of experts based on nutritional value, taste and originality. Finalists will then be invited to present their creations at a Phoenix Suns home game Feb. 7 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. After the cooking demonstrations, recipes will be posted online at www.walkonaz.com for a public vote. Voting will be open from Feb. 7–18.

"Over the years, I have met so many talented kid chefs thanks to this contest," said Myrna Collins, health promotion executive, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "I am inspired by the youngsters' passion for cooking, their creativity and most importantly – their willingness to try new fruits and vegetables. I cannot tell you how many times I have been motivated to try new dishes with my family after seeing the culinary creations these kid chefs develop. It's wonderful knowing that we are inspiring future generations to make positive food choices."

Visit www.walkonaz.com for complete contest details and to submit a recipe. All entries must be submitted no later than Friday, January 24, 2020, for consideration.

