Contiki Launches Best. Summer Travel Sale. Ever.

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the summer vacation season, Contiki – the social travel company for 18 to 35 year-olds, is launching one of the biggest sales in company history. Take 20% off all itineraries of 7 days or longer sitewide, including trips to Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America when booked now through April 30 for 2019 departures.

"Summer is here, and we want to jump start the fun with an incentive to get students, solo travelers, mates and newly marrieds out and into the world," said Contiki president Adam Cooper. "There's never going to be a better price or a better time to sip Bavarian beer, get face to face with the Pharaohs or check-out a moonlit Thai beach than right now."

The Contiki Best. Sale. Ever. summer travel deal is combinable with all other Contiki promotions in the marketplace and for 14+ day trips departing from London, includes a free 2-night "London Explorer" package, an easy way to hit the region's key sites like Westminster Abbey, Stonehenge, the Roman Baths, Windsor castle and more.

Contiki connects young, likeminded travelers to the time of their lives with passionately curated travel experiences that contribute positively to the people and places it visits. From in-destination transport and accommodations to most meals and local experts, Contiki makes it easy and affordable to tick off bucket list travel while making lifetime friends and memories.

For more information and to take advantage of the very short booking window, go to Contiki.com, dial 1-866-266-8454 or call your favorite travel advisor. https://www.contiki.com/us/en/activity/contiki-travel-tours

