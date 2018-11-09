Continental AG to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 15, 2018

- Continental to present online to ADR investors in the United States

- Invitation to individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental AG (Germany: CON,OTC: CTTAY), Germany, today announced that Klaus Paesler, Investor Relations Manager, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 15, 2018. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to U.S. investors.

DATE: November 15, 2018

TIME: 11.30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/111415dbVICprepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors in the US are invited to ask international companies their questions in real-time and to download a company's information in their "virtual trade booth" in the exhibits section. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

Participation is free of charge.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to save time and receive event updates.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2017, Continental generated sales of €44 billion and currently employs more than 244,000 people in 61 countries and markets.

Links:

Press portal: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/press/press-overview

Financial reports: http://www.continental-ir.com

Video portal: http://videoportal.continental-corporation.com

Online media database: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/press/media-library

Disclaimer:

The mentioned presentation has been prepared by Continental Aktiengesellschaft solely in connection with Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on November 15, 2018 for informational purposes only. It has not been independently verified. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities issued by Continental Aktiengesellschaft or any subsidiary and neither shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment concerning the purchase or sale of such shares or other securities whatsoever. Securities of Continental Aktiengesellschaft and its subsidiaries have not been, and are not intended to become, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). Securities may only be sold pursuant to, or in a transaction exempted from, the registration requirements of the Act.

for informational purposes only. It has not been independently verified. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities issued by Continental Aktiengesellschaft or any subsidiary and neither shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment concerning the purchase or sale of such shares or other securities whatsoever. Securities of Continental Aktiengesellschaft and its subsidiaries have not been, and are not intended to become, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). Securities may only be sold pursuant to, or in a transaction exempted from, the registration requirements of the Act. Neither Continental Aktiengesellschaft nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss that may arise from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation includes assumptions, estimates, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, including statements about our beliefs and expectations regarding future developments as well as their effect on the results of Continental. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Continental. Therefore, these statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Furthermore, although the management is of the opinion that these statements, and their underlying beliefs and expectations, are realistic or of the date they are made, no guarantee can be given that the expected developments and effects will actually occur. Many factors may cause the actual development to be materially different from the expectations expressed here. Such factors include, for example and without limitation, changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations in currency exchange rates or interest rates, the introduction of competing products, the lack of acceptance for new products or services and changes in business strategy.

All statements with regard to markets or market position(s) of Continental or any of its competitors are estimates of Continental based on data available to Continental. Such data are neither comprehensive nor independently verified. Consequently, the data used are not adequate for and the statements based on such data are not meant to be, an accurate or proper definition of regional and/or product markets or market shares of Continental and any of the participants in any market.

SOURCE Continental AG