Continental Properties, Shipt Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Properties, developer and operator of Springs Apartments, and same-day delivery service Shipt announced today a nationwide partnership providing free Shipt memberships to current residents of nearly 60 Springs Apartments across the country, including in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. As many residents now prepare to head back into the office, Shipt can remove at least one thing from their to-do list: shopping at the store.

Through this partnership, residents have access to unlimited free delivery – and the convenience and peace of mind that comes with it – for the duration of their lease term. They can shop online for groceries and household essentials in the comfort of their own homes or on the go. Once they fill their virtual shopping cart, they can schedule a delivery time and pay for their order all within the app, and a Shipt shopper will bring the items right to their door in as soon as one hour.

"Customer services is and always has been our top priority," said Heather Riggs, VP of Operations. "This amazing partnership with Shipt will allow our residents to continue to enhance their living experience and spend more time with loved ones."

"Both Shipt and Continental recognize trust and service as a top priority for our customers and residents," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "We're thrilled to help meet the needs of Springs residents. With reliable Shipt Shoppers handling shopping and delivering from their favorite local retailers, residents can spend time on those things that matter most."

The partnership with Shipt is an innovative initiative that continues to add to the Springs resident experience. A trailblazer for innovation, Continental Properties was one of the first to incorporate a pet-friendly apartment living experience for its residents. This program further drives the goal of anticipating their residents' needs and exceeding their expectations.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Springs Apartments

Since 2001 the award-winning Springs Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, has provided residents a unique luxury living experience in convenient locations throughout the country. Featuring quiet living in a townhome-style design with private entrances, stylish finishes, abundant natural light, resort-style amenities, pet-friendly policies, and friendly onsite customer service teams, Springs communities are the perfect place to call home.

About Continental Properties

Continental Properties is a national developer and operator of multifamily communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, Continental Properties has developed over 100 apartment communities encompassing more than 26,000 apartment homes in 19 states.

