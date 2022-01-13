Continental Resources Announces Executive Management Promotions

"Shelly and John have made substantial contributions to the development of our people and our company, and we are pleased to expand their leadership as we continue to deliver on our mission to produce clean, reliable, affordable, abundant American energy. The promotions of Shelly and John will help to ensure that Continental continues to lead the way," said Bill Berry, CEO.

Shelly joined Continental in 2018 and has been Continental's Chief Culture Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She also oversees Continental's non-operated wells and has been a member of Continental's Board of Directors since 2018. In her new role, she will also be responsible for Health, Safety & Environmental, Government Relations, Investor Relations, Public Relations and Legal.

Immediately prior to joining Continental, Shelly served as the Chief Operating Officer at Hamm Capital and as a Director of the Harold Hamm Foundation. Shelly graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1988.

John joined Continental in 2005 in preparation for the Company's initial public offering after a career in public accounting serving numerous energy clients. In his expanded role, John will help drive the long-term strategic vision of the company and cultivate ongoing innovation. He oversees all financial functions, Information Technology, and corporate strategic planning.

John graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Master of Science in accounting in 1991.

