Continental Resources Highlights Longstanding Commitment To ESG; Issues 2019 Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) ("Continental" or the "Company") today highlighted its longstanding commitment to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices and initiatives with the release of its 2019 ESG report.

"Continental will continue to play a significant role in the American energy renaissance, providing a reliable and low-cost energy source for our nation and our world. We will continue to accomplish this in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, producing light, sweet crude oil the world needs to reduce emissions, while improving lives. In every credible scenario from government and independent forecasts, growth in demand for hydrocarbons is anticipated for the next several decades," said Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman.

Continental's 2019 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Company's environmental, social and governance practices. The report utilizes a new and better framework that reflects the significant contributions hydrocarbons make to the human element of modern life, and the world's reliance on hydrocarbons for energy supply in the foreseeable future. The report provides the Company's stakeholders – employees, shareholders and communities in which it operates – a view of the Company's unwavering commitment to the low-cost and responsible development of hydrocarbon reserves.

In developing Continental's ESG report, the Company conducted a thorough assessment to identify and prioritize the most significant impact on the Company's stakeholders and operations.

Our assessment included:

Research Peer Benchmarking Interviews with Internal and External Stakeholders

"Long before there was an ESG movement, Continental was responsibly managing its operations. We continue those practices today. We are proud to be a leader in developing credible ESG standards and remain committed to delivering results in a clean, efficient manner, while at the same time powering the world," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information regarding the Company's ESG philosophy, as well as its 2019 report, please visit www.CLR.com.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2020, the Company will celebrate 53 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

