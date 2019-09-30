Continental Resources To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results On Wednesday, October 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the Company) plans to announce third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Time and date: 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 31, 2019 Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003 Intl. dial-in: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 0869596

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:



Replay number: 1-877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 10135294

The Company plans to publish a third quarter 2019 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on October 31, 2019.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2019, the Company will celebrate 52 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact: Rory Sabino

Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Vice President, Public Relations 405-234-9620

405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@CLR.com

Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com





Lucy Guttenberger



Investor Relations Analyst



405-774-5878



Lucy.Guttenberger@CLR.com





SOURCE Continental Resources

Related Links

http://www.clr.com

