Continental's Finish Line for ELLs 2.0 Interactive eBooks now feature enhancements for a better user experience

"Continental is committed to providing cutting-edge technology to help teachers and students succeed," said Eric Beck, Continental president. "Students, especially ELLs, are often anxious about test taking because they don't know what to expect on test day, including the format and the types of questions they'll be asked. Our eBooks give ELLs an authentic test-taking experience so when test day arrives, they're prepared and ready to show what they know."

Finish Line for ELLs 2.0 interactive eBooks are now compatible with Clever, a widely-used management platform for schools. Clever allows schools to bring all their digital resources into one secure portal, with a single sign-on for all users in the district. Other eBook enhancements include improved audio functions, faster loading times, and compatibility on all devices, including iPad using the app.

Language lessons in the eBooks offer opportunities for listening, reading, writing, and speaking practice. Online answering includes multiple-choice, short and extended writing tasks, and oral response with a built-in recording to mimic the speaking portion of the test.

Finish Line for ELLs 2.0 interactive eBooks also make teaching easier, with instant scoring for multiple-choice items, teacher management tools to score oral- and written-response questions, and reports to track student data and identify needs to drive instruction.

The eBooks are an online version of Continental's popular Finish Line for ELLs 2.0 printed books.

To learn more about Finish Line for ELLs 2.0 interactive eBooks, visit continentalpress.com/product/finish-line-for-ells-2-0-interactive-ebooks/.

About Continental

Continental is a leading educational publisher, providing K–12 schools and educators with supplemental materials that advance student achievement in core academic curricula and inspire successful, life-long learning. Founded in 1937, Continental has expanded its offerings to include the areas of reading and language arts, math, social studies and science, state test prep and standards support, and English language learning. For more information, visit https://www.continentalpress.com/

WIDA is a trademark of the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System.

