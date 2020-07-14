Continuant recognized as the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year - Calling & Meetings for Microsoft Teams

TACOMA, Wash., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant today announced it has been awarded the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year - Calling & Meetings for Microsoft Teams. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"The Continuant team is thrilled to receive this award from Microsoft,'' said David Ellis, VP of Collaboration at Continuant. "This recognition validates the impact the solutions and services we provide are having on our customers' migration journey to Teams Calling and Meetings. At Continuant, we believe technology should never be the cause of disconnection. This award will allow us to increase the impact we are having in helping companies across the globe stay confidently connected."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Continuant was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Calling and Meetings expertise area.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

Continuant Inc. is a leading communications technology provider, headquartered in Tacoma, WA. Specializing in providing Audio/Video and Unified Communication & Collaboration solutions. Continuant believes technology should never be the cause of disconnection. For 24 years, Continuant has helped enterprise organizations in over 40 countries stay confidently connected by designing, deploying and maintaining communication technology solutions.

