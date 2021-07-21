Continued Cloud and ERPx Momentum Delivers Record Net New Customers for Unit4 in H1

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market people-centric organizations, today announced results for the second quarter and the first half of 2021, ending June 30, 2021.

Cloud subscription revenue grew 25% in Q2 compared to previous year

Cloud bookings increased 59% YoY in Q2, with total H1 bookings showing 40% YoY growth

ERPx momentum continues with 44 customers to the end of H1

Record new name business in H1 including Devoteam, Motala Municipality, Parks and Resorts, County of Grande Prairie and Portman Travel.

88 successful go-lives, leading to 103% net revenue retention through Q2

201% growth (QoQ) on the value of contracts via partners

EBITDAC growth of 15% YoY

A New Chapter of Growth and Innovation

The completion of Unit4's strategic growth buyout by TA Associates marks an exciting new chapter for Unit4 on its ambitious journey to become a $10 billion cloud ERP champion for mid-market people-centric industries. The support of TA Associates will enable Unit4 to intensify its international growth and M&A activity.

Unit4 continues to build out its flagship ERPx solution to enable its customers to work smarter and drive productivity across their organizations. Its 'right for your business' approach to ERP innovation has driven a strong start to the year as more customers turn to Unit4 to accelerate digital transformation efforts as economies improve. Unit4's ERPx customer count has grown to 44, including new customers in Q2 - Aurora Care, Birmingham Metropolitan College, Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib, and Lunar Bank A/S. Implementations are on track for customers going live before the end of the year.

Unit4 signed a record number of new name customers in H1, including Bodø Energy, Devoteam, GBS, Golden Lane Housing, Motala Municipality, Metyis, North Sea Port, Portman Travel, Parks and Resorts Scandinavia AB, Strängnäs Municipality and The Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire. It also completed 88 successful customer go-lives in the first half of the year.Q2 saw more focus on the customer journey, including the launch of digital chat and other self-service tools, and the expansion of Unit4's customer service and R&D teams to focus on customer success.

Experience4U 2021 Announced

Following the success of its flagship global customer and partner event in 2020, Unit4 announced that Experience4U (X4U) will take place 16 & 17 November 2021.

X4U is designed to bring the Unit4 community together with keynotes and breakout sessions, product workshops and training, and a host of networking opportunities. This year's X4U will take the format of a two-day virtual event combined with exclusive meet-ups in select locations. Registration opens late summer.

Comments on the News:

"As technology continues to enable new processes and best practices, leveraging platforms to build additional capabilities will allow enterprises that want to be disruptors in digital transformation to build software for experimental purposes," said Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "Unit4 has come a long way to help its customers in their digital transformation journey and the launch of its ERPx platform has shown the company has built one of the most—if not the most—modern and complete platforms we have observed in the market."

"As we begin our next chapter in partnership with TA Associates, we are more confident than ever in our people, solutions and ability to deliver something exciting for mid-market services organizations," said Gordon Stuart, CFO at Unit4. "Our H1 results demonstrate resilience and agility with a focus on driving growth through innovation and delivering customer value. Our customers are looking to Unit4 to deliver the tools they need to run their organizations efficiently and effectively, and to deliver the critical digital transformations they are undertaking. They are also looking for software solutions that can adapt as they do in response to rapid change. As Unit4 continues to disrupt the market with ERPx it remains committed to delivering an extraordinary people experience for its customers."

Further Reading:

Read more about our annual customer and partner event, X4U, on November 16 and 17

and 17 What makes Unit4's People Platform " one of the most modern and complete EAPs ."? Read Unit4's new report from Constellation Research - Unit4 EAP Offering overview

."? Read Unit4's new report from Constellation Research - Unit4 EAP Offering overview Unit4 achieved excellent results in BARC's Planning Survey 21 for Financial Planning & Analysis

Read HfS Highlight report: Unit4 shifts ERP from being an application your business runs to a platform for delivering business value

Ventana Research analyst perspective - Unit4 Democratizes Agile, Data-Driven Decision-Making (external blogpost)

Read why BPM gave Unit4 FP&A an 'Excellent' 4.5 rating in their 2021 Pulse Survey

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

[email protected]

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

https://www.unit4.com/

