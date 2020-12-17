Continuity Software announces API integration of its Coral™ Solution with the Amazon Web Services Well-Architected Tool

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Software , a leading provider of IT and cyber resilience assurance solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner announced today a new API integration of its Coral™ solution with the AWS Well-Architected Tool.

The AWS Well-Architected Tool helps customers to review the state of their workloads and compare them to the latest AWS architectural best practices. Adhering to these practices for all five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework is the path to designing optimal infrastructure. Now, AWS Consulting Partners and customers can both benefit from Continuity Software's Coral solution's successful API integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool.

"We're very pleased that Coral now deeply integrates with the AWS Well-Architected Tool," said Gil Hecht, CEO at Continuity Software. "Our strategic relationship with AWS has led us to further support and benefit AWS customers and AWS Consulting Partners with an expanded and continuous assurance solution within the context of the AWS Well-Architected Framework, giving them a tool to mitigate risks and gain visibility into the health of critical workloads and their compliance status."

Coral proactively highlights pain points and non-adherence to AWS best practices for all five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Users know precisely where risks and misconfigurations that affect compliance are found, the AWS resources affected, risk impact, and how to repair them. Customers that onboard Coral are able to validate continuous adherence to the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

These were the kinds of capabilities CloudZone , a decade-long AWS Premier Consulting Partner and member of the Well-Architected Partner Program, was seeking. CloudZone supports enterprises at every stage in their Cloud Journey, with a wide variety of expertise and services, include quarterly reviews of adherence to the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Following a search for an automated solution to expedite compliance checks, CloudZone discovered Coral which it adopted as an important component of their Well-Architected methodology.

Ori Tabachnik, CRO at CloudZone, said "Coral drastically reduces the amount of time needed to perform the AWS Well-Architected review. More importantly, since the review is a real evaluation performed on the customer's actual workloads, results are accurate. Following the check, the customer's decision to continue with Coral is obvious. They gain the advantages of ongoing compliance, more robust architecture and the AWS financial advantages that offset the cost of improvements."

About Continuity Software

Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience in every type of IT environment. Our solutions proactively prevent outages and data-loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by over 80%, and conﬁguration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents. Our proven technology and methodology now encompass cyber-resilience and protect mission-critical data residing in vulnerable storage systems against cyber-attacks, prevent data loss, and ensure data recoverability.

