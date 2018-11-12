Continuity Software Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2018 Market Guide for IT Resilience Orchestration

NEW YORK, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuity Software™, the leading provider of proactive IT resilience assurance solutions for hybrid IT environments, today announced its inclusion in the 2018 Gartner Market Guide for IT Resilience Orchestration[1].

The Market Guide observes that "this new hybrid IT reality has complicated the lives of DR managers planning, delivering or assessing their capabilities to respond to large-scale disruptive events or minor complications that amplify into cascade reactions and business interruptions."

The Guide presents key findings and recommendations for I&O leaders about the current and future state of IT Resilience Orchestration. Continuity Software substantiates some of the latest trends impacting IT operations teams, including support for all types of hybrid IT environments - any mix of on-premise, private cloud, and public cloud; including ML/AI and cybersecurity capabilities, in order to provide the most proactive IT resilience capabilities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the 2018 report," said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software. "We feel this recognition highlights our commitment to providing our customers with a clear understanding of their resilience status, using continuous, proactive automation to validate their resilience status, while improving recovery outcomes and lowering the costs."

Continuity Software will be demonstrating its AvailabilityGuard technology at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference between December 3-6, in Las Vegas. Please visit Continuity Software's booth to learn more as well as to see a demo. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit our website.

About Continuity Software

Founded in 2005, Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience for their hybrid IT environments. Created by a team of IT and data protection experts, our solutions proactively prevent outages and data loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by an average of 80% and configuration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents.

