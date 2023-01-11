Continuoglucose monitoring market size to increase by USD 2,588.61 million; North America to contribute 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuoglucose monitoring market by component, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,588.61 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027

The dental surgical equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as FreeStyle Libre 3 system.

The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as FreeStyle Libre 3 system. B. Braun SE: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Space Glucose Control System.

The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Space Glucose Control System. Dexcom Inc.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Dexcom G6 CGM System.

The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Dexcom G6 CGM System. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring through its brand Accu-Chek.

The company offers continuoglucose monitoring through its brand Accu-Chek. General Electric Co.

GlySens Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Medtronic Plc

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

By region, the global dental surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The introduction of new technologies that continuously monitor glucose levels and the increasing number of approvals by the US FDA for new products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the diabetic population, and technological innovations and advances will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lower diagnosis and treatment rate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this dental surgical equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental surgical equipment market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

Dental surgical equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,588.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, NXP Semiconductors NV, Senseonics Holdings Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Terumo Corp., and Ypsomed AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

