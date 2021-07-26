Continuous Advances in Point-of-care Screening Tools to Propel Strides in Newborn Screening Market, Valuation to Climb to US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of new tools and approaches for managing rare conditions in newborns is continuously shaping the contours of the newborn screening market landscape. The focus on long-term health and survival outcomes of child has spawned revenue potential for healthcare providers. Newborn screen programs have remarkably kicked in developed countries. In developing economies, the awareness about the morbidity and mortality in infants from rare and serious inherited disorders has grown considerably.

Growing number of cases in sickle cell anemia has intensified the need for improving conventional screening methods. Healthcare providers in collaboration with governments are keenly expanding the ambit of newborn screening programs as well as stressing on timely screening. Healthcare systems in countries such as in Europe and Africa have promoted regulations that can spur the momentum of uptake of screening programs, observed by analysts in a report survey on newborn screening market.

Increasing integration of screening programs with pediatric health is likely to boost parents to seek follow-up information for screened conditions. All these trends reinforce the vast potential to change the newborn screening market contours. By the end of the forecast period of 2021 – 2031, the valuation will climb to reach US$ 3.3 Bn.

Key Findings of Newborn Screening Market Study

Hospitals Offers Newborn Screening Programs: Hospitals have been at the forefront of raising awareness about the role of newborn screening programs in advancing long-term health of the child. This has spurred the sales of screening tools and instruments. Public health agencies are intent on increasing the availability of such tests in care centers and hospitals, which will bolster the uptake of an array of screening assays in pediatric care.

Rare conditions such as inborn errors of metabolism (IEMs) have gained wide attention in newborn screening programs. Healthcare providers have been focusing on boosting screening uptake for rare and serious inherited disorders, as the screening is viewed as potentially effective to manage rare birth defects. This aside, genetic diseases have also attracted the attention of public health agencies, thus expanding the canvas for diagnostics companies in the newborn screening market. R&D in Diagnostic Medical Technologies Spurs Growth: The introduction of point-of-care tools for newborn screening has unlocked a new avenue for all stakeholders in the market. The penetration is expected to increase remarkable over the years. Numerous economies are keenly adopting advanced diagnostic medical technologies for pediatric care. In particular, the demand for advanced assays for critical congenital heart defects is likely to spur potentially lucrative avenues.

Newborn Screening Market: Drivers

Growing government support to reduce the morbidity of critical congenital heart defects as evident in the policy recommendations is a key trend

Advances in healthcare industry are key to expanding prospects for comprehensive newborn screening programs, notably focusing on long-term health

Expanding array of technologies and their reducing cost are expanding the valuation of newborn screening market players

Newborn Screening Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

In 2019, North America and Europe emerged as prominently lucrative markets in the global newborn screening market

and emerged as prominently lucrative markets in the global newborn screening market Asia Pacific has vast latent opportunities waiting to be utilized

has vast latent opportunities waiting to be utilized Extensive efforts by healthcare providers to improve newborn care, especially in emerging economies, will fuel the growth through 2031

Rise in birth rate, coupled with growing awareness about importance of newborn screening, has propelled uptake of tests in the aforementioned regional market

Newborn Screening Market: Competitive Dynamics

The presence of a large number of players make the newborn screening market landscape fragmented. Some of the well-entrenched players in the market are

Masimo

Baebies, Inc.

ZenTech S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Trivitron Healthcare

