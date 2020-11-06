Continuous Manufacturing for Pharmaceuticals Industry in Asia Pacific to 2030 - Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Product (Integrated, Semi-Continuous, Controls & Software), Application (End Product, API), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market will grow by 12.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $5,299.8 million over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for continuous manufacturing process due to cost saving and improved productivity.



Highlighted with 32 tables and 42 figures, this 113-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.



Key Players

ACG Group

Alexanderwerk

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Coperion GmbH

Fette Compacting

Freund-vector Corporation

GEA Group AG

Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH

Gericke AG

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

Leistritz AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Powrex Corp

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Integrated Continuous Systems

3.3 Semi-Continuous Systems

3.3.1 Continuous Granulators

3.3.2 Continuous Blenders

3.3.3 Continuous Compressors

3.3.4 Continuous Coaters

3.3.5 Continuous Dryers

3.3.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems

3.4 Controls & Software



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 End Product Manufacturing

4.2.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing

4.2.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

4.3 API Manufacturing



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.4 Research Organizations and Institutes

5.5 Other End Users



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Australia

6.5 India

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



