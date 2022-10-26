Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 305.3 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in the US is expected to grow by USD 305.3 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2022-2026

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Devices



The large population of people with undiagnosed sleep apnea, the rising awareness of the detrimental effects of untreated sleep apnea, the rising popularity of oral devices, and the increasing number of businesses entering the sleep apnea devices market is the driving forces of the CPAP device segment growth. The ease and convenience of controlling sleep apnea at home people motivate more people to choose home sleep apnea testing (HSAT).



Accessories



Masks

Distribution Channel

Offline



Specialty stores and company outlets are included in the offline segment. Consumers prefer to buy consumer goods, including CPAP devices and accessories, through offline channels because they can physically inspect the products and choose the desired brand. Discounts and a better shopping experience encourage consumers to buy from offline retail channels. This enables offline sales channels to competitively price a variety of medical devices by offering discounts. Thus, factors such as discounts and improved shopping experiences will boost the offline segment during the forecast period.



Online

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2026: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in us report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising cases of sleeping disorders, advancements in technology, and the growing elderly population that offers immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with CPAP devices hinders market growth, patient non-adherence to CPAP therapy and market pressure resulting from the competition will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3B Medical Inc.: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as Aer x and masks.

The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as Aer x and masks. BMC Medical Co. Ltd.: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as auto CPAP system m1 mini.

The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as auto CPAP system m1 mini. DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as Devilbiss blue standard plus and a heated humidifier for the dv6 series.

The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as Devilbiss blue standard plus and a heated humidifier for the dv6 series. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as homecare CPAP devices.

The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as homecare CPAP devices. Hamilton Bonaduz AG: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure such as hamilton C1 neo.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in us vendors

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $305.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3B Medical Inc., BMC Medical Co. Ltd., CASCO BAY MOLDING, Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, EVOX, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Manish Enterprises, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Philips International BV, ResMed Inc., Sleepnet Corp, Smiths Group Plc, TG Eakin Ltd, and Wellell Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

