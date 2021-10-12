Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market size worth $1.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market" By Modality (CVVH, CVVHDF, CVVHD, SCUF), By Product Type (Dialysate & Replacement Fluids, Disposables, Systems), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23262

Browse in-depth TOC on "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Overview

An increase in the prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) is expected to increase the demand for CRRT. AKI, also known as acute renal failure (ARF), is an abrupt loss of kidney function or kidney damage within a few hours or days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in your blood and makes it hard for your kidneys to balance the proper body fluid. AKI can also affect other organs such as the heart, brain, and lungs. Acute kidney injury is common in patients in the hospital, in intensive care units, and especially in older adults. If not treated, the condition has a high risk of multiple organ failure and death.

According to the International Society of Nephrology, there are around 13.3 million cases of AKI every year. The burden is on the increase in emerging countries, where the annual incidence is 11.3 million. Out of 1.7 million deaths per year globally caused by AKI, around 1.4 million occur in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing prevalence of AKI is strongly associated with increased early and long-term patient morbidity and mortality and chronic kidney disease (CKD). AKI is often preventable and treatable with few, if any, long-term health consequences. Identifying the signs and starting treatment early means more patients will get essential care before it's too late.

However, the high cost associated with CRRT may restrain its demand in emerging economies, thereby hampering the continuous renal replacement market growth. Markets like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the CRRT market. To leverage the considerable growth opportunities in emerging countries, players increasingly focus on undertaking strategic growth to increase their presence in these markets. In addition, regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific region are more adaptive and business-friendly. This, along with the competition in the mature markets, will further encourage CRRT product manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.

Key Developments in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

In April 2020 , Fresenius Medical Care received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for multiFiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions to provide CRRT to treat patients in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

, Fresenius Medical Care received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for multiFiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions to provide CRRT to treat patients in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020 , Baxter obtained US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Regiocit Replacement Solution used In CRRT.

, Baxter obtained US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Regiocit Replacement Solution used In CRRT. In December 2020 , Medtronic Plc announced the launch of a new Carpedium system. This system was the first neonatal and pediatric acute dialysis system created for treating patients who need renal replacement therapy.

The major players in the market are Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIKKISO CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Medical Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, Medtronic plc, Medica S.p.A., and Medical Components, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market On the basis of Modality, Product Type, and Geography.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market, By Modality

o Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH)



o Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)



o Continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD)



o Slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market, By Product Type

o Dialysate & Replacement Fluids



o Disposables



o Systems



o Others

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Primary Cells Market By Type (Human Primary Cells and Animal Primary Cells), By Origin (Hematopoietic Cells, Skin Cells, Liver Cells, Renal Cells), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market By Treatment (Therapeutics and Surgical Treatment), By Type (Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome and Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Peptide Therapeutics Market By Application (Cardiovascular Disorder, Respiratory, CNS, Renal), By Route of Administration Parenteral Route, Oral Route, Pulmonary, Mucosal), By Synthesis Technology (SPPS, LPPS), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Lithotripsy Device Market By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices), By Application (Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Bile Duct Stones), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 medical device companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research