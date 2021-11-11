Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 7.38% and is Expected to Extend to USD 1.78 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market report:

According to the latest analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market during the forecast period. Major pharma giants working proactively in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market include Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIKKISO CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Informed SA, Medtronic, and others.

and others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2020, growing at a tremendous CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a tremendous of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach by 2026. In August 2020 , Baxter had obtained US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for R egiocit Replacement Solution used in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. Under the EUA, Regiocit is authorized to be used in the case of adults only that are being treated utilizing Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy.

had obtained US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for R used in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. Under the EUA, Regiocit is authorized to be used in the case of adults only that are being treated utilizing Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. In April 2020 , Fresenius Medical Care had received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for multifiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions for providing Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy so that patients can be treated in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

had received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for for providing Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy so that patients can be treated in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 29, 2020 , the FDA had granted the marketing of new Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices being used in pediatric patients with certain kidney conditions.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Overview

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy is the most common treatment option for patients that are critically ill along with patients suffering from acute kidney injury (ACI), specifically those that are hemodynamically unstable. During this therapy, the patient's blood tends to pass via a special filter that removes fluid and uremic toxins, thereby returning clean blood to the body.

The slow and continuous nature of the process, typically performed for a 24-hour period, thus allowing the patients that are suffering from unstable blood pressure and heart rates, also termed as hemodynamically unstable, so that the process can be well tolerated. It is a different type of dialysis than the regular one and requires both special skills and expertise.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Insight

At present, the manufacturers are developing precise devices that are safe and give a reliable performance during Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy procedures. For ease of performance, these devices are equipped with the latest, user-friendly interface.

That is the sole reason why Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) holds the major market share In the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market modality segment.

Recently, in 2021, Baxter announced the launch of its latest version of the next-generation CRRT platform, PrisMax 2. This system features new solutions within the company's TrueVue digital health portfolio and is designed to help simplify the delivery of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT).

Various launches in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices arena are held accountable for the growth of the market, for instance on December 08, 2020, Medtronic plc. had launched the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine, the first and only pediatric and neonatal acute dialysis machine in the United States.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Dynamics

Owing to the various benefits that are offered by the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices such as the continuous control of the fluid status, hemodynamic stability, control of acid–base status and the ability to provide protein-rich nutrition while achieving uremic control will lead to an increase in the demand of these Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices. Additionally, other advantages offered by the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Device such as the control of electrolyte balance including phosphate and calcium balance, prevention of swings in intracerebral water, and high level of biocompatibility along with their versatile use in patients suffering from cerebral edema, tends to increase the demand for such devices among the patients affected from renal failure, thus driving the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market. Other factors like increasing demand for several Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy procedures, recent launches and approvals of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices and the advanced innovation witnessed in the manufacturing of machines also sum up the increment anticipated to observe in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market.

The market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices observed a period of slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the shutting down of manufacturing units, trade restrictions and fewer hospital visits during the pandemic, the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market growth had witnessed stagnancy during this period.

Scope of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIKKISO CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Informed SA, Medtronic, and others.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

By Modality

Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

By Product Type

Machines

Consumables

By Patient

Adults

Pediatrics

By End-User

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% and will reach 1.78 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market 7 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market layout 8 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Baxter International Inc. 9.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 9.3 NIKKISO CO., LTD. 9.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG 9.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation 9.6 Infomed SA 9.7 Medtronic 9.8 NxStage Medical, Inc. 9.9 Medica S.p.A. 9.10 SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. 9.11 Dialco Medical Inc. 9.12 Anjue Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. 9.13 Medica S.p.A. 9.14 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co. Ltd. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

