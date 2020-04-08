WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Continuum-Recalls-Lenox-Tea-Kettles-Due-to-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lenox 2.5 Quart Tea Kettles

Hazard: The tea kettles can expel hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and contact Continuum for a full refund if proof of purchase is available. If not, consumers will be entitled to a refund of $29.99.

Consumer Contact:

Continuum at 800-669-6385 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gocontinuum.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 56,000

Description:

This recall involves Continuum's Lenox-branded 2.5 Quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle with a three-layered bottom. The tea kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver, and gold. They have a stainless steel flat bottom that measures approximately 7" in diameter and has a bent edge that extends approximately 1" beyond the flat portion of the bottom. The brand name Lenox is written on the sides and the bottom of the kettle.

Incidents/Injuries: Continuum has received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of them severe.

Sold At: Burlington, HomeGoods, Home Sense, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, and Winners stores nationwide from September 2013 through November 2017 for between $30 and $50.

Importer: Continuum Sales & Marketing Corp., of Port Washington, N.Y.

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 20-107

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

