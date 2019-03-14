NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contraceptives: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05754041



Contraceptive market sales were estimated to be $6.3bn across the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) in 2017, which is expected to grow to $8.2bn in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 2.7%. Increased contraceptive choices will raise the chance of finding suitable contraceptives for individual needs, whilst increasing contraceptive market growth in the next ten years.



The majority of contraceptives sales will come from the US, attributable to the new product launches. Japan's sales will fall at a negative CAGR of 1.1% by 2027 as a result of a decreasing female population. China, on the other hand, will become the fourth largest contraceptive market by 2027 as a result of a growing population and growing demand for contraceptives, in spite of the lack of launch of a new contraceptive, indicating a great opportunity for foreign drug developers to enter the Chinese contraceptive market.



Presently, marketed contraceptives can cause damaging side effects and are one of the main reasons why patients may decide to discontinue contraceptive use, leading to unintended pregnancies. Therefore, the launch of the four drugs will fill important unmet needs and shape the contraceptive space.



Contraceptives in late-stage clinical development, Phase IIb and Phase III, contain novel, more natural progesterones or estrogens that are aimed at decreasing androgenic and estrogenic side effects, respectively, associated with current formulations.



An interesting product in Phase III is Evofem's Amphora, which is a non-hormonal vaginal gel designed to maintain an acidic environment, which is inhospitable to sperm as well as certain pathogens. If it proves effective against certain investigated sexually transmitted disease (STD) prevention, its dual benefit will make this contraceptive a desirable method of contraception.



The report "Contraceptives: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027", states that the launch of four novel contraceptive drug candidates will drive growth of the female contraceptive market over the forecast period. Launching products include Mithra's combined pill, Estelle, Evofem's non-hormonal gel, Amphora, The Population Council's and Antares' transdermal gel, Nestragel, and The Population Council's and Therapeutics MD's extended-release vaginal ring, Annovera (already approved in the US).



Key Questions Answered

- Combination oral contraceptives (COCs) have dominated the contraceptives market for many years. However, there has been an increased usage of other contraceptive routes of administration, such as hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs), vaginal rings, and subcutaneous implants. What are the treatment trends during the forecast period? What factors do women take into account when choosing a contraceptive?

- There are considerably high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the contraceptives market?

- How will the entrance of the five late stage pipeline drugs affect the global contraceptive treatment landscape?



Scope

- Overview of contraceptives, including patterns of treatment, unmet needs and opportunity, current treatment landscape, pipeline drug analysis, and R&D strategies.

- Annualized contraceptives market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2017 and forecast for ten years to 2027.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the contraceptives market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global contraceptives market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global contraceptives market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global contraceptives market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global contraceptives market from 2017-2027.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05754041



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

