Contract Cleaning Services Market Size Worth $468.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 468.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing awareness about hygiene and safety at the workplace has encouraged business organizations worldwide to hire third-party cleaning service providers. Additionally, to ensure good health of the employees and consequently uplift their productivity, companies worldwide are increasingly availing green cleaning services from providers that use non-toxic and non-hazardous products for cleaning the premise. Thus, the growing inclination towards green products is further anticipated to boost the demand for cleaning services over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is majorly driven by the growing need to provide a clean and safe workplace and thereby improve employee productivity

The floor and carpet cleaning segment held the largest share in 2019. The primary reason for the high share of this segment is the fact that this is the most sought-after service by the commercial and industrial end-users, as cleaning large areas covered by the floor is a tedious and time-consuming task

The commercial end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2019. This is majorly attributable to the relatively greater adoption of cleaning services among commercial establishments such as hotels, hospitals, retail outlets, among several others

Corporate offices held the largest revenue share in the market in 2019. Improving employee productivity and ensuring employee safety are the primary reasons for the high share of this segment

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the contract cleaning services market over the forecast period. Increased construction activity coupled with the growing trend to outsource cleaning services is expected to propel the regional growth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contract-cleaning-services-market

Technological advancements have led to the development of smart devices such as automatic floor cleaners that rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotic capabilities. These devices, which are mostly preferred by residential customers, perform basic cleaning tasks. However, the limited application and capabilities of these smart cleaning devices coupled with their inability to perform tasks is a major issue. As such, the imminent need to ensure clean surroundings and limit health issues is expected to boost demand for cleaning services over the forecast period.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an unprecedented surge in the adoption of contract cleaning services as businesses look to start on-premise operations after an ease in lockdown restrictions. The necessity to provide a hygienic working environment coupled with the need to comply with mandatory guidelines enacted by the governments of countries worldwide is having a positive impact on market demand. Due to the stringent mandates enacted, business organizations are actively working towards cleaning their premises at regular intervals to provide a safe workplace.

Grand View Research has segmented the global contract cleaning service market based on service type, end-use, and region:

Contract Cleaning Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Window Cleaning



Floor & Carpet Cleaning



Upholstery Cleaning



Construction Cleaning



Others

Contract Cleaning Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Industrial



Commercial



Healthcare & Medical Facilities





Educational Institutions





Hotels & Restaurants





Retail Outlets





Corporate Offices





Financial Institutions





Others

Contract Cleaning Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Contract Cleaning Services Market

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jani-King International Inc.

ISS Facility Services, Inc.

Sodexo Group

Mitie Group plc.

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

