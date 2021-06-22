Contract Cleaning Services Market to grow by $ 123.46 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 22, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The contract cleaning services market is set to grow by USD 123.46 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group Inc., EXTRA CLEAN INC., ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in the number of residential buildings, the rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability, and the growing number of office spaces will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Contract Cleaning Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the contract cleaning services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group Inc., EXTRA CLEAN INC., ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Contract Cleaning Services Market size
- Contract Cleaning Services Market trends
- Contract Cleaning Services Market industry analysis
The increase in the number of residential buildings is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low penetration rate in developing economies may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract cleaning services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contract cleaning services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the contract cleaning services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contract cleaning services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract cleaning services market vendors
