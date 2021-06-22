Contract Cleaning Services Market to grow by $ 123.46 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group Inc., EXTRA CLEAN INC., ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in the number of residential buildings, the rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability, and the growing number of office spaces will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Contract Cleaning Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the contract cleaning services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group Inc., EXTRA CLEAN INC., ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Contract Cleaning Services Market size

Contract Cleaning Services Market trends

Contract Cleaning Services Market industry analysis

The increase in the number of residential buildings is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low penetration rate in developing economies may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract cleaning services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract cleaning services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract cleaning services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract cleaning services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract cleaning services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABM Industries Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

Atlas FM Ltd.

Cleaning Services Group Inc.

EXTRA CLEAN INC.

ISS AS

Jani-King International Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sodexo Group

The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

