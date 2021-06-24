Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and the support of CDMO in reducing operational and capital expenses will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Small Molecules



Biologics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43489

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market size

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market trends

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market industry analysis

The growing pharmaceutical industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Alternative Finance Market- The alternative finance market is segmented by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Insurance Brokerage Market- The insurance brokerage market is segmented by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Almac Group Ltd.

Apollo 5 GmbH

Catalent Inc.

FAMAR Health Care Services

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

The Lubrizol Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

