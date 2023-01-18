Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Models Report 2022: Capture New Opportunities by Zeroing in on the Elements that Drive the Outsourcing Model's Success

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CDMO Outsourcing Models (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CDMO Outsourcing Models (4th Edition) report takes an in-depth look at current outsourcing practices among drug innovators to gain insight into the adoption and application of different outsourcing strategies.

Biopharma report buyers are encouraged to use its content to navigate the benefits and drawbacks of various outsourcing models, to understand the cost breakdown of a manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to see where potential savings can be optimized, and to prepare for potential difficulties and challenges that peer outsourcers have encountered when using contract manufacturers.

CDMO readers will gain insight into the service provider selection process, including details on budget, the use of consultants, the timeline for engaging CDMOs, and who is involved in the selection process. Contract manufacturers will also learn sponsor drivers for choosing different outsourcing models, their satisfaction with different models, and the challenges associated with each outsourcing approach.

CDMOs can use this report's content to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive the outsourcing model's success, and to anticipate future customer needs.

What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

Benefits and drawbacks of using each of three different outsourcing models for development and/or commercial manufacturing needs

Understand the cost breakdown of an outsourced manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to identify areas where potential savings may be gained

How to prepare for challenges and difficulties that peers have encountered when using contract manufacturers through various outsourcing models

CDMOs:

Gain insight into how sponsor experience and capacity influence outsourcing strategies as well as which drug products and components are most likely to be outsourced

Learn decision-making hierarchies and outsourcing drivers influencing CDMO selection then use this information to improve your sales pitch and approach

Use this report to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to understand why those changes may transpire and to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive an outsourcing model's success

Major Topics:

CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics

Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use

Future Trends

Study Data

Demographics

