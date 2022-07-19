Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 64.44 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the growing pharmaceutical industry as Key Driver - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 19:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market by Product and Geography", the market will witness a YOY growth of 9.45% at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Get Sample Report.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Harvard University
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York University
- Stanford University
- University of California
- University of Cambridge
- University of New England
- University of Oxford
- University of Washington
- Yale University
North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, contract manufacturing and development organizations outsource frequently to the US. Compared to the MEA and South American markets, this region's market will increase more quickly. Over the course of the forecast period, the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organisation outsourcing market in North America will be aided by the rise in the number of individuals with chronic conditions in nations like the US and Canada.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.
The small molecules category will significantly increase its market share in the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing sector. Small molecules are naturally occurring substances that have undergone laboratory resynthesis or isolation. Throughout the projected period, there will be an increase in demand for small molecules due to the growing applications of these compounds in the treatment of chronic illnesses including cancer and diabetes.
The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. The primary trend impacting the expansion of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market is the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs.
However, one of the major issues impeding the expansion of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing industry is the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights. Request Sample Report.
|
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 64.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Albany Molecular Research Inc., Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialized consumer services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Almac Group Ltd.
- 10.4 Apollo 5 GmbH
- Exhibit 47: Apollo 5 GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Apollo 5 GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Apollo 5 GmbH – Key news
- Exhibit 50: Apollo 5 GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Apollo 5 GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.5 Catalent Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Catalent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Catalent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Catalent Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 55: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 FAMAR Health Care Services
- Exhibit 57: FAMAR Health Care Services - Overview
- Exhibit 58: FAMAR Health Care Services - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: FAMAR Health Care Services – Key news
- Exhibit 60: FAMAR Health Care Services - Key offerings
- 10.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 61: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 64: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Lonza Group Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Recipharm AB
- Exhibit 71: Recipharm AB - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Recipharm AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Recipharm AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Recipharm AB - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siegfried Holding AG
- Exhibit 75: Siegfried Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Siegfried Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Siegfried Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Siegfried Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.
- Exhibit 79: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
