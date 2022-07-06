Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: 3.79% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors offering a wide range of products. The vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive and increase their market shares.

The growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users will drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of contract furniture and furnishing might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Brunner GmbH, Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are among some of the major market participants.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-User

Hospitality and Food Services



Offices and Home Offices



Retail Stores



Institutions



Others

The hospitality and food services industry is the major end-user in the market. Factors such as growing number of office spaces and rising employment in Europe are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Rest of Europe

The Rest of Europe segment will witness maximum growth, occupying 35% of the overall market share. Besides, Germany will emerge as another prominent market for contract furniture and furnishing in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract furniture and furnishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.79 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 35% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brunner GmbH, Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Home furnishing

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hospitality and food services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Offices and home offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 31: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 33: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 37: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brunner GmbH

11.4 Global Furniture Group

11.5 Haworth Inc.

11.6 Herman Miller Inc.

11.7 Humanscale International Holdings Ltd

11.8 ITAB Group

11.9 KI

11.10 Kinnarps AB

11.11 Steelcase Inc.

11.12 Teknion Group

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

