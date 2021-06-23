Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe to reach USD 3.04 billion|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brunner GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the declining preference for buying new furniture, the growing number of office spaces, and the growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitality And Food Services



Offices And Home Offices



Retail Stores



Institutions



Others

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44614

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brunner GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe size

size Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe trends

trends Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe industry analysis

Growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuating labor cost and raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Office Furniture Market in the US- The office furniture market in the US is segmented by product (seating, table, system, storage unit and file, and overhead bins), end-user (commercial and home office), distribution channel (offline and online), and material (wood, metal, and others).

Download FREE Sample Report

Wooden Furniture Market- The wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brunner GmbH

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.

ITAB Group

KI

Kinnarps AB

Knoll Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-size-in-Europe-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio