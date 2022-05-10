Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 3.72 billion| Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

May 10, 2022, 23:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categories the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe as a part of the global home furnishing market. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. 

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Key Drivers

The declining preference for buying new furniture in the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe. The increasing demand for contract furniture and furnishing products is rising significantly owing to the rapidly changing modern office infrastructure and setup, coupled with the high price of modern commercial furniture. Moreover, vendors offer a hassle-free transfer of furnishing and furniture products during the shifting of office locations. Also, users have the option of switching between providers if the offered products do not meet their desired requirements. Such factors are propelling end-users of furniture and furnishing products toward contract solutions over brand new furniture.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Key Trends

The increased preference for multifunctional furniture is one of the key trends that is driving the furniture and furnishing market in Europe, which is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. For example, and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) company, most of the furniture is designed to accommodate computers, laptops, switches, and cables. Rapidly evolving consumer demands have influenced manufacturers to introduce multifunctional and customized products that are standardized and sold through online and offline channels. For instance, Herman Miller manufactures and sells the Ethospace Nurses' Station, which can be customized according to the technology used, the work process, and staffing requirements. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

  • Brunner GmbH
  • Global Furniture Group
  • Haworth Inc.
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Humanscale International Holdings Ltd
  • ITAB Group
  • KI
  • Kinnarps AB
  • Steelcase Inc.
  • Teknion Group

Product Insights and News

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe forecast report offers insights into significant vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects. A leading vendor, Brunner GmbH offers contract furniture and furnishing for office space and public space.

Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your copy.

Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.79

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Brunner GmbH, Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get your sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the various businesses in Europe and is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe from 2022 to 2026.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing industry in Europe 
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe 

Related Reports:

RTA Furniture Market in the US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Online Furniture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview 

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 07:  Parent market

  Exhibit 08:  Market Characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis : Home furnishing

  2.2.1  Inputs

  2.2.2  Inbound logistics

  2.2.3  Operations

  2.2.4  Outbound logistics

  2.2.5  Marketing and sales

  2.2.6  Service

  2.2.7  Support activities

  2.2.8  Innovation

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 11:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  3.4.1  Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2  Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 12:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 13:  Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition 

  Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hospitality and food services
  • Offices and home offices
  • Retail stores
  • Institutions
  • Others

  Exhibit 21:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2  Comparison by End-user 

  Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End-user

  5.3  Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 23:  Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 23:  Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  5.4  Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 25:  Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 26:  Offices and home offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5  Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 27:  Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 28:  Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6  Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 29:  Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 30:  Institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.7  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.8  Market opportunity by End-user 

  Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape 

  6.1  Overview 

  Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape 

  7.1 Geographic segmentation

  The regions covered in the report are:

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Rest of Europe

  Exhibit 35:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  7.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 36:  Geographic comparison

  7.3  Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 37:  Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 38:  Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.4  France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 39:  France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 40:  France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.5  UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 41:  UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 42:  UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.6  Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 43:  Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 44:  Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.7  Market opportunity by geography 

  Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1  Declining preference for buying new furniture

  8.1.2  Growing number of office spaces

  8.1.3  Growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1  Fluctuating labor cost and raw material prices

  8.2.2  Long product replacement cycle

  8.2.3  Stringent government regulations for the procurement of wood

  Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1  Increased preference for multifunctional furniture

  8.3.2  Increased preference for customized furniture

  8.3.3  Increased introduction of smart furniture and new designs

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1  Overview 

  Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

  9.2  Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 49:  Industry risks

  9.3  Competitive Scenario 

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 50:  Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 51:  Market positioning of vendors

  10.3  Brunner GmbH 

  Exhibit 52:  Brunner GmbH - Overview

  Exhibit 53:  Brunner GmbH - Product and service

  Exhibit 54:  Brunner GmbH - Key offerings

  10.4  Global Furniture Group 

  Exhibit 55:  Global Furniture Group - Overview

  Exhibit 56:  Global Furniture Group - Product and service

  Exhibit 57:  Global Furniture Group - Key offerings

  10.5  Haworth Inc. 

  Exhibit 58:  Haworth Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 59:  Haworth Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 60:  Haworth Inc. - Key offerings

  10.6  Herman Miller Inc. 

  Exhibit 61:  Herman Miller Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 62:  Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 63:  Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 64:  Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

  10.7  Humanscale International Holdings Ltd 

  Exhibit 65:  Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Overview

  Exhibit 66:  Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Product and service

  Exhibit 67:  Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Key offerings

  10.8  ITAB Group 

  Exhibit 68:  ITAB Group - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  ITAB Group - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  ITAB Group - Key offerings

  Exhibit 71:  ITAB Group - Segment focus

  10.9  KI 

  Exhibit 72:  KI - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  KI - Product and service

  Exhibit 74:  KI - Key offerings

  10.10 Kinnarps AB 

  Exhibit 75:  Kinnarps AB - Overview

  Exhibit 76:  Kinnarps AB - Product and service

  Exhibit 77:  Kinnarps AB - Key offerings

  10.11 Steelcase Inc. 

  Exhibit 78:  Steelcase Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 79:  Steelcase Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 80:  Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 81:  Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

  10.12 Teknion Group 

  Exhibit 82:  Teknion Group - Overview

  Exhibit 83:  Teknion Group - Product and service

  Exhibit 84:  Teknion Group - Key offerings

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 ????Market definition

  11.1.2 Objective

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 85:  Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 86:  Research Methodology

  Exhibit 87:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 88:  Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 89:  List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library's client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size in the US to Grow at a ...

Express Delivery Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 1.70 Bn |...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics