Contract Logistics Market in the US to Record 5.63% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Growth in the E-commerce Market in the US to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The contract logistics market in us covers the following areas:

Contract Logistics Market In US - Segmentation Analysis

The Contract Logistics Market in the US is segmented by End-user (Retail, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others) and Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the contract logistics market size in the US and actionable market insights on each segment.

Contract Logistics Market In US - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the contract logistics market growth in the US is the growth in the e-commerce market in the US. For instance, according to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, in the third quarter of 2021, e-commerce sales increased 6.6% from the third quarter of 2020, while total retail sales increased 13.1% in the same period. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the growth of the e-retail industry, which has created the demand for contract logistics service providers serving electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. Big brands, such as Puma and Adidas, have many packages to be shipped per day. According to a recent survey by Accenture and GEODIS (of 200 large retail & consumer goods brands), vendors expect the shift to online sales on their websites. This shift is expected to remain even after the pandemic subsides and is anticipated to create opportunities for contract logistics vendors in the next five years.

However, the key challenge to the contract logistics market growth in the US is the increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance. Other factors such as limited workforces and reduced working time have further restrained the logistics activities. Domestic transportation services have also been affected by the pandemic-induced restrictions, as there has been an imbalance between incoming and outgoing freight in the restricted areas. Furthermore, contract logistics vendors have been facing complications due to changing norms in different states and countries, which resulted in delayed lead time. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market in focus in the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The contract logistics market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Hub Group Inc.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Ryder System Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Logistics Market in Thailand -The logistics market share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download a free sample now!

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK -The cold chain logistics market share in the UK is expected to increase by USD 9.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22%. Download a free sample now!

Contract Logistics Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.63 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Ryder System Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Insourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Hub Group Inc.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Ryder System Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio